William “Bill” T. Gruenbaum, 75, of Fayetteville, New York, died Nov. 14, 2023.
“Bill and I met in Howard Zimmerman’s lab at University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1973 and were partners for 50 years. He retired in 2009 after 35 years with Eastman Kodak Company, Heidelberg Digital, and NexPress Solutions in Rochester, New York. Bill was a research, formulation, and analytical chemist, and he was awarded 22 patents in electrophotography and inkjet chemistry. He also mentored fourth-grade students in science at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 in Rochester. Bill was an avid bird-watcher, hiker, photographer, reader, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. He lost a two-year battle with glioblastoma and will be sorely missed.”—Sue Boettger, life partner
Most recent title: Senior scientist, NexPress Solutions, an Eastman Kodak Company business
Education: BS, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1970; PhD, physical organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1975
Survivors: Partner, Sue Boettger; brothers, John and James Gruenbaum; sister, Sue Ann Dougherty
