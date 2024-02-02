Advertisement

Obituaries

In Memoriam

William “Bill” T. Gruenbaum

by Nina Notman, special to C&EN
February 2, 2024
William “Bill” T. Gruenbaum.
Credit: Courtesy of Sue Boettger
William “Bill” T. Gruenbaum

William “Bill” T. Gruenbaum, 75, of Fayetteville, New York, died Nov. 14, 2023.

“Bill and I met in Howard Zimmerman’s lab at University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1973 and were partners for 50 years. He retired in 2009 after 35 years with Eastman Kodak Company, Heidelberg Digital, and NexPress Solutions in Rochester, New York. Bill was a research, formulation, and analytical chemist, and he was awarded 22 patents in electrophotography and inkjet chemistry. He also mentored fourth-grade students in science at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School No. 9 in Rochester. Bill was an avid bird-watcher, hiker, photographer, reader, and crossword puzzle enthusiast. He lost a two-year battle with glioblastoma and will be sorely missed.”—Sue Boettger, life partner

Most recent title: Senior scientist, NexPress Solutions, an Eastman Kodak Company business

Education: BS, chemistry, Ohio State University, 1970; PhD, physical organic chemistry, University of Wisconsin–Madison, 1975

Survivors: Partner, Sue Boettger; brothers, John and James Gruenbaum; sister, Sue Ann Dougherty

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

