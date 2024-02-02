William J. le Noble, 95, of East Setauket, New York, died Dec. 12, 2023.
“Besides being an accomplished organic chemist, my father was also a survivor of the Second World War occupation of Holland, a Korean War army veteran, a professor, a friend to so many, and a beloved family man (and a member of the American Chemical Society for over 70 years). It is so hard to condense such a full life into a paragraph, so I will say this: he loved his profession. When I was a child, I asked him, ‘How should I pick a job?’ He said simply, ‘Do what you love, and you’ll never have to work.’”—William O. le Noble, son
Most recent title: Professor emeritus of chemistry, Stony Brook University
Education: BS, chemical engineering, Advanced Technical School, Dordrecht, 1949; PhD, organic chemistry, University of Chicago, 1957
Survivors: Spouse, Yu-Sen le Noble; children, Anna le Noble Boardman, William O. le Noble, and Tina le Noble Gentry; one grandchild
