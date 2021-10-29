Videos: C&EN’s Talented 12 Class of 2021 showcase their award-winning work

Meet C&EN’s 2021 Talented 12, the rising stars of chemistry taking on some of the world’s most formidable challenges. This year’s group is tracking and reducing pollution, transforming the immune system, and creating novel chemical catalysts. They spoke about their work and their paths into the sciences at the Talented 12 Symposium on Sept. 27–28. Watch those presentations in the videos below.
