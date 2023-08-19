FDA approves Sage and Biogen drug for postpartum depression, rejects it for major depressive disorder

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Zurzuvae (zuranolone)—the result of a collaboration between Biogen and Sage Therapeutics—as the first oral drug to treat postpartum depression. But the FDA rejected the small molecule for use in major depressive disorder, sending Sage’s stock tanking. In a second-quarter earnings report published after the agency’s decision, Sage CEO Barry Greene said the company is evaluating “pipeline prioritization” and “a workforce reorganization.”
