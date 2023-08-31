HHS names first 10 drugs chosen for Medicare price negotiations

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed about a year ago, gave Medicare the ability to negotiate the prices of some drugs. The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has now announced the first 10 drugs chosen for direct price negotiations with the drug companies that make them. They include several diabetes treatments, stroke prevention medications, and a blood cancer drug. All come from pharmaceutical giants like Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., and AstraZeneca. As many as 60 drugs will face negotiations over the next 4 years. The prices for the first round will go into effect in 2026.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter