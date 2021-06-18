Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biologics

RECOVERY trial finds COVID-19 antibody treatment reduces death

Preliminary results in people with no detectable SARS-CoV-2 antibodies add to possible uses of engineered antibodies in treating COVID-19

by Megha Satyanarayana
June 18, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

New results from the RECOVERY (Randomised Evaluation of COVID-19 Therapy) trial, a massive test of possible COVID-19 treatments, suggests that Regeneron’s engineered antibody treatment can reduce death among people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 and not producing their own antibodies.

Antibody trial by the numbers

40,107

Participants overall in the RECOVERY trial

3,153

People who are seronegative (non-antibody producing) and included in the study

396

People who received the experimental antibody treatment and died

451

People who received standard care only and died

Source: RECOVERY trial.

The trial found that 24% of the people who received the experimental antibody treatment died, versus 30% in the group that did not. In a press release, RECOVERY trial investigators said this translates to six fewer deaths for every 100 people treated with the experimental drug.

The results are important in the continuing quest to define the treatment window for COVID-19, says Pei-Yong Shi, a virologist at the University of Texas Medical Branch who is developing a nasal antibody treatment for COVID-19. But he also cautions that the reduction in mortality is not as high as is seen in treating other viral diseases.

“For those who started to get sick,” Shi says, “what is the window you have? Is it a matter of two days? A week of a window that the therapeutics will have an effect? This is still up in the air.”

The results suggest an addition to the list of possible uses for the Regeneron drug in treating COVID-19, which has killed millions of people worldwide in a pandemic entering its 16th month. The cocktail has an emergency use authorization (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration to treat people with mild disease, and other trials have shown some use in preventing infection.

RECOVERY investigators say the preliminary data from the trial suggest that the drug, REGEN-COV, would best be used only on non-antibody producing, or seronegative, hospitalized people. But that requires determining someone’s status ahead of time with antibody testing, a technology that is widely available in developed nations, but less so elsewhere.

The RECOVERY trial has been going on since March 2020, and has tested multiple drugs, including antivirals, anti-inflammatories, and even an antibiotic for their ability to quell COVID-19. The first results were about dexamethasone, a steroid. The inexpensive drug was shown to reduce deaths by up to 33% in people who were hospitalized and on ventilators. It immediately became part of the standard treatment for the disease in many parts of the world.

The trial also found that the anti-inflammatory antibody toculizumab reduced death in the sickest COVID-19 patients. In contrast, trial investigators reported that hydroxychloroquine, hyped by US President Donald J. Trump and others, was ineffective.

The RECOVERY trial is likely the largest clinical trial ever conducted: more than 40,000 people have participated at hospitals in the UK and Asia. For this part of the trial, 1,633 people with no detectable antibodies received REGEN-COV on top of standard COVID-19 care, and 1,520 people received standard COVID-19 care alone.

It’s not clear why some people don’t mount a strong antibody response to the virus on their own, says Shi, who was formerly a pharmaceutical industry scientist. Some people may be immunosuppressed, and others may just be slow to mount that part of the immune response. But other aspects of the immune system are likely working in some of the people in the study who were seronegative—including the overactive inflammatory response in the lungs that tends to land people in the hospital.

“That’s something we need to dive into further,” Shi says.

REGEN-COV is a mix of two engineered monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, that stick to different places on the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. The spike protein is how the virus gets into human cells. The antibodies block the virus from infecting new cells, allowing the natural immune response to tackle, among other things, cells that were infected before treatment.

Regeneron is not the only company making antibodies for COVID-19 treatment. Eli Lilly and Company has an EUA for its dual-antibody treatment bamlanivimab and etesivimab, but it recently lost its EUA for bamlanivimab alone because it doesn’t seem to work against some SARS-CoV-2 variants. Vir Biotechnology, in conjunction with GlaxoSmithKline, recently received an EUA for sotrovimab. Vir has said sotrovimab works against many of the common variants of SARS-CoV-2 responsible for many recent infections worldwide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two COVID-19 antiviral pills advance to late-stage trials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vir and GSK monoclonal antibody authorized for emergency use in COVID-19
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Medicago, GSK announce positive data for tobacco-grown COVID-19 vaccine
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE