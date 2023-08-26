TFC Therapeutics launches for cancer biologics

TFC Therapeutics has launched to develop biologics that target a type of cell implicated in cancer metastasis. The New York City–based start-up, which announced a financing round of an undisclosed amount led by Arch Venture Partners, aims to commercialize intellectual property developed by several scientists at Columbia University. TFC’s CEO is Jennifer Power, who previously held roles with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Pfizer.
