Chemistry in Pictures: Heart on a platter

This dish contains chitosan beads grafted with l-glutamic acid and loaded with the anticancer drug doxorubicin for controlled drug delivery. Safiya Nisar, who recently obtained her PhD from Amity University, develops polymers for biomedical applications. Nisar grafted the l-glutamic acid onto the beads using γ-radiation, a preferred alternative to using toxic organic chemicals such as toluene or dimethylformamide, which can render a product unfit for biomedical use. Smart drug-delivery systems such as this one, which are site-specific and respond to stimuli, are valuable for preventive medicine as well as the treatment of conditions such as cancer.
Submitted by Safiya Nisar
