Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Delivery

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Let there be light

by Alexandra Taylor
October 15, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A photo of vials of glowing liquid on a lighted stage.
Credit: Dusan Kolarski

The vials shown here contain a molecule that researchers can activate with light to affect biological processes in mammals. It’s part of a class of potential smart drugs that are under development to treat ailments including diabetes, blindness, and the side effects of chemotherapy. Because the molecules turn on only when hit with a certain wavelength of light, researchers can control when and where the compounds are active in the body. This photo was taken by Dusan Kolarski, a graduate student at the University of Groningen in the lab of Ben Feringa, who won the 2016 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for his work on molecular machines. Feringa’s group is working to create antibiotics that can be activated with light and thus may pose a lower risk of bacterial resistance. The team also wants to make water-soluble motors for applications in photopharmacology.

Submitted by Dusan Kolarski

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Photoswitchable drugs could light the way to more targeted treatments

Flipping A Light Switch For Antibiotics

Light-activated gel releases insulin for potential diabetes treatment

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Stunning sensor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Aurora in the round

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE