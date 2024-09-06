Novartis licenses drug delivery tech from Lindy Biosciences

Lindy Biosciences is licensing its drug delivery technology to Novartis, with the goal of transforming intravenous medicines from Novartis’s library into subcutaneous injections. Novartis will give Lindy $20 million up front and potentially up to $934 million in milestone and royalty payments. Lindy’s technology, which it calls “microglassification,” makes biologic solutions easier to deliver by removing water. The process results in concentrated “microbeads” that take up much less volume and are more stable, allowing for the possibility of an injection instead of sustained intravenous infusion.
