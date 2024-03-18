Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

Antiviral provides postexposure protection against ebolavirus in monkeys

Study of possible prodrug showed it protected monkeys exposed to Sudan ebolavirus

by Sarah Braner
March 18, 2024
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A research team has found that obeldesivir, a prodrug candidate similar to the antiviral remdesivir, had a strong postexposure prophylactic effect in nonhuman primates against the species known as Sudan ebolavirus. Obeldesivir is an oral antiviral developed by Gilead Sciences that is eventually converted to an active adenosine triphosphate analogue, which inhibits the RNA polymerase enzyme of a RNA-dependent target virus.

A structure of obeldesivir.

Publishing the results in Science (2024, DOI: 10.1126/science.adk6176), a study by Thomas Geisbert’s lab showed that the compound decreased concentrations of three filoviruses—Marburg virus and the Zaire and Sudan ebolavirus strains—in vitro. Following this initial trial, they then, five cynomolgus monkeys were injected with a lethal dose of Sudan ebolavirus; 24 h later, they were given their first dose of obeldesivir. The monkeys were treated for 10 days with obeldesivir; all five survived and showed no obvious signs of disease, according to the researchers. Separately, the team injected another five monkeys with the same dose of Sudan ebolavirus but gave them obeldesivir for 5 days postexposure; three survived.

There are few options for protecting a person from ebola disease after they’ve been exposed. Currently available vaccines for ebolaviruses don’t work on every strain, and monoclonal antibodies—which are in short supply to begin with—have to be administered through an IV, which makes it difficult to respond quickly, Geisbert tells C&EN. But a series of pills would be much easier to administer and much less expensive, thus allowing for a much faster response.

“That’s a game changer,” Geisbert says.

Armand Sprecher, an emergency physician who has worked with Doctors Without Borders and who wrote an accompanying commentary for the study, says that a prophylactic, in addition to reducing deaths, could help outbreak responders develop a better relationship with the people in affected communities.

“If you can offer them some hope, then they will stay engaged with you,” he tells C&EN.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Antibodies reverse synthetic opioid overdoses in mice
Needle-Free Ebola Vaccine Tested
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic Antibodies Protect Mice From Sudan Ebolavirus
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE