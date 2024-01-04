Contraceptive candidate acts by blocking sperm

Credit: Contraline

For decades, there have been many contraceptives marketed to women but few options marketed to men —single-use condoms or permanent vasectomy. Now, Virginia-based biotechnology company Contraline is announcing preliminary results from its first trial in humans of a technology it hopes will fill the gap: a hydrogel implant that stops sperm from escaping the body, but not permanently.

The implant works by blocking the vas deferens, the same duct that is cut during a vasectomy. The device relies on a hydrogel that forms when two aqueous solutions are injected during a 20 min procedure. Once mixed, the solutions polymerize and form a gel with pores too small for sperm to pass through. The company says in a press release that in the first test of the product on 23 men in Australia, sperm count was reduced by 99–100% 1 month after implantation. Contraline CEO Kevin Eisenfrats says the gel lasts roughly 2 years in animal studies and can be degraded earlier on demand, though that has yet to be tested in humans.

Contraline has not disclosed its chemistry. While the company holds a patent describing a polyethylene glycol gel cross-linked by thiol-maleimide reactions, independent chemists whom C&EN contacted were unwilling to comment on the work without a peer-reviewed publication to refer to. Some concerns to watch out for with any hydrogel implant, they note, are off-target reactions with tissues and an inflammatory response.

The concept of using a gel to block the vas deferens is not new. In the 1970s, researchers in India developed a copolymer of styrene and maleic anhydride to stop sperm (Contraception 1979, DOI: 10.1016/0010-7824(79)90052-0). Although the implant seemed to be effective in a trial with more than 130 participants (Indian J. Med. Res. 2019, DOI: 10.4103/ijmr.IJMR_635_18), it has yet to reach patients commercially. According to Eisenfrats, that’s because of a few chemical drawbacks: the reactants must be injected in an organic solvent, and it is unclear whether the procedure can be reversed.