Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

Cyclic peptide could provide pain relief without causing euphoria

In mice, the molecule relieves drug-seeking behavior and dampens stress response

by Megha Satyanarayana
April 1, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

In the 1980s, pharmaceutical companies tried to build opioid painkillers that wouldn’t lead to addiction by taking advantage of an interesting phenomenon that happens when targeting the kappa opioid receptor in the brain. Compounds that activate this receptor cause both pleasant side-effects, like euphoria, and less pleasant ones, like depression. The hope in targeting this receptor was that the less pleasant side effects would quell the pleasant ones that often led to misuse.

But there was a catch, said Charles Chavkin, an opioid pharmacologist at the University of Washington.

“It turned out that patients would take them only one time, and yes, they’d produce analgesia, but they would make them feel lousy,” he said, describing the results of early trials of the compounds. Pharma all but abandoned developing kappa opioid receptor drugs soon after.

Some 30 years later, scientists are still searching for an opioid that doesn’t lead to addiction. University of Florida researchers Jane Aldrich and Jay McLaughlin think they may have an answer—a tiny cyclic peptide called JVA4001. The molecule seems to both activate and suppress the kappa opioid receptor, potentially by binding to different places in the protein. In a presentation on Monday at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Orlando, in the Division of Medicinal Chemistry, Aldrich said that this macrocyclic peptide, with picomolar activity in the brain, means scientists are getting closer to a painkiller that doesn’t also trigger the kind of intense euphoria that leads to addictive behavior.

“It’s one of the most exciting compounds I’ve looked at in my career,” she said, based on experiments in mice that test pain and drug-seeking behavior.

To develop the peptide, Aldrich and her team looked to a natural cyclic peptide derived from the fermentation of woodchips called CJ-15,208. That compound had already been described by other researchers as being able to both activate and suppress the kappa opioid receptor. Such circular proteins are interesting drug scaffolds because they can potentially survive the various enzymes in the stomach, gut, and blood stream that chew up proteins end-to-end. In addition, Aldrich said, some macrocyclic peptides can cross the blood brain barrier, a critical hurdle in creating a neuroactive drug.

A structure of a circular peptide that provides pain relief without euphoria
Credit: Jane Aldrich, University of Florida

Aldrich and colleagues took CJ-15,208 and substituted different amino acids in the peptide to develop something that had fewer side effects. The result was JVA4001.

This compound seems to block mice’s desire for cocaine, ethanol, and morphine in a test that mimics drug-seeking behavior, she said, while at the same time, the animals treated with the compound can withstand more of a painful stimulus, such as placing their tails in warm water, compared with untreated mice.

Chavkin thinks a cyclic peptide could be just as likely to solve the pain relief without euphoria problem as a conventional small molecule. Nevertheless, he said, Aldrich’s effort to make a safe, analgesic medicinal peptide is important.

Aldrich said their next steps are to refine the pharmacokinetics of the compound. And she pointed to an interesting phenomenon that she thinks might make JVA4001 and related peptides successful in fighting pain without promoting addiction. One of the major causes for people with substance abuse problems to relapse is stress. In mouse experiments, JVA4001 seemed to dampen the animals’ stress response, leading them to not look for the drug they once took to feel so good.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Computational screening finds elusive drug leads among hundreds of millions of compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Circular protein may curb opioid cravings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Steering clear of opioids’ downsides
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE