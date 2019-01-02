Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

FDA drug approvals hit all-time high

The 59 new molecular entities approved include small molecules, biologics, and new modalities

by Lisa M. Jarvis﻿
January 2, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Last year was a busy one for the US Food and Drug Administration. Drug approvals hit an all-time high, with 59 new molecular entities securing the agency’s permission to head to market.

Small molecules continue to account for the lion’s share of new drugs, comprising 64% of therapies approved in 2018. Antibodies represented 20% of approvals. But with 15% of new drugs falling outside of those two main modalities, the list also reflects the increasingly diverse approaches researchers are using to take down diseases—particularly rare, genetic diseases.

See all drugs approved in 2018
Click here to view the interactive table.

Indeed, one of the highlights of the year was the approval of the first drug, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Onpattro, that acts by RNA interference. Onpattro uses short, double-stranded nucleotides to intercept mRNA before it can deliver the instructions for assembly of an unwanted protein.

It was a scientific achievement, but the commercial viability of the product—and, more generally, RNAi technology—remains to be seen. Just two months after Onpattro made it onto the market, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals won approval for an antisense oligonucleotide for the same rare disease, hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, addressed by Onpattro. And Pfizer has long worked on a small molecule for the disease.

Another notable new drug was Loxo Oncology and Bayer’s Vitrakvi, which became the second cancer therapy to be approved that treats people based on their genetic profile, rather than location of their tumor. Overall, the FDA gave its nod to 16 new cancer therapies, an increase from the 12 cancer drugs approved in 2017. Of the oncology drugs approved, seven treat some form of blood cancer.

Beyond new modalities and cancer, last year’s class brought treatments for long-underserved diseases. Among the advances: a new class of drug for migraine prevention, the first new pill for endometriosis in over a decade, and the first marijuana-extracted treatment, Epidiolex, for a rare form of epilepsy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The year in new drugs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves second tissue-agnostic cancer drug
FDA approves first-ever RNAi therapeutic﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE