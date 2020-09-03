Ionis to acquire former subsidiary Akcea

The antisense oligonucleotide company Ionis Pharmaceuticals will buy the 24% of Akcea Therapeutics stock that it does not already own for about $500 million. Ionis founded Akcea as a subsidiary to develop and commercialize experimental drugs Ionis designed. Akcea’s years of independence were marked by the US Food and Drug Administration’s rejection of its lead drug candidate, Waylivra, and competition for its second drug, Tegsedi. The firm has four drug candidates in Phase II and III trials.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter