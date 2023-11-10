Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Development

Kynexis sets sights on schizophrenia with $61 million

The Dutch start-up’s lead molecule will target cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia

by Gina Vitale
November 10, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

A position emission tomography scan of the brain of someone with schizophrenia.
Credit: Hank Morgan/Science Source
A positron emission tomography scan of the brain of someone with schizophrenia.

People with schizophrenia may experience a variety of symptoms, including hallucinations, delusions, or being unable to feel pleasure. They may also have cognitive symptoms; for instance, they may struggle to pay attention or have problems with memory. Kynexis, a new Dutch start-up, is developing a drug that they hope will be able to treat cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia (CIAS), a condition for which no drugs have been approved.

“It’s a large population. Patients are devastated,” says Kees Been, Kynexis CEO and a former Biogen exec. “They live, but they don’t have lives.”

The start-up launched Nov. 7 with €57 million ($61 million) in series A financing led by Forbion, and aims to develop precision medicines for brain diseases. Kynexis is leading off with a small molecule inhibitor called KYN-5356, which interferes with the production of a molecule called kynurenic acid (KYNA). Research suggests that raised KYNA levels are associated with cognitive impairment in schizophrenia.

The production of KYNA in the body starts with the amino acid tryptophan, which is degraded into kynurenine. Several enzymes can then help turn kynurenine into KYNA; kynurenine aminotransferase II (KAT-II) is the main enzyme responsible for that change in the human brain. Kynexis’s drug aims to treat CIAS by blocking KAT-II from catalyzing that transformation.

Been says KYN-5356, which Kynexis licensed from Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, is “clinic ready,” and the company expects to administer it to the first volunteers early next year. Kynexis isn’t the only contender in the schizophrenia drug space. Karuna Therapeutics, a company developing drugs for psychiatric and neurological conditions, recently submitted a new drug application to the US Food and Drug Administration for its therapy to treat schizophrenia. If approved, it would be the first schizophrenia medicine with a new mechanism of action in decades.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
FDA approves DMD treatment from Italfarmaco
Novartis, Ionis join to develop heart drug
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda buys rights to Ovid’s soticlestat for $856 million
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE