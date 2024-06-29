Novo Nordisk to invest $4 billion in a fill-and-finish plant in North Carolina

Novo Nordisk, whose weight loss and antidiabetes injectables have gained immense popularity, plans to invest $4.1 billion to build a second fill-and-finish facility in Clayton, North Carolina. The company says this will be one of its largest manufacturing investments and will significantly enhance its capacity to make the injectables, which have been in short supply. Earlier this year, Novo Holdings, the Danish investment giant that controls Novo Nordisk, agreed to acquire Catalent, one of the largest drug-manufacturing contractors in the US, for $16.5 billion.
