Vir taps Samsung to produce coronavirus candidate

In a deal worth up to $362 million, Vir Biotechnology has tapped Samsung Biologics to provide commercial-scale production of a monoclonal antibody against the novel coronavirus. Vir hopes to begin Phase II clinical trials in the next 3–5 months. “We are taking proactive steps to reserve large-scale manufacturing capacity to be ready to move quickly with any of our antibody candidates that prove to be clinically safe and effective,” says Vir CEO George Scangos. Vir has a similar production deal with WuXi Biologics.
