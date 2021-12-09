Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
 

Drug Discovery

Covid-19

4′-Fluorouridine fights respiratory viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, in animals

If effective in humans, the oral antiviral could be dosed less frequently than antivirals currently seeking regulatory approval

by Bethany Halford
December 9, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

The ribonucleoside analog 4'-fluorouridine treats infections of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in ferrets and treats respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) infections in mice. The compound can be taken orally, and if it is effective in people, it could add to the growing antiviral arsenal.

Structure of 4′-fluorouridine.

4'-Fluorouridine targets the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase in RNA viruses—the same enzyme targeted by Merck’s oral antiviral molnupiravir, which was recently granted emergency use authorization by the US Food and Drug administration. But 4'-fluorouridine’s mechanism is distinct from molnupiravir’s, says Georgia State University’s Richard K. Plemper, who led the research on the new antiviral. While molnupiravir introduces errors in the viral replication process, which produces mutants of the virus that aren’t viable, 4'-fluorouridine causes the polymerase to stall so the virus’s genome doesn’t get copied (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abj5508).

Support nonprofit science journalism
C&EN has made this story and all of its coverage of the coronavirus epidemic freely available during the outbreak to keep the public informed. To support us:
Donate Join Subscribe

Molnupiravir must be taken twice daily, but in animal studies, Plemper’s team found that 4'-fluorouridine was effective with a single daily dose. Less frequent dosing could boost compliance, the researchers say.

In tests with ferrets, 4'-fluorouridine was effective at fighting SARS-CoV-2 12 hours after initial infection with the virus. The disease progresses faster in ferrets than it does in humans, Plemper says, so 12 hours in ferrets should correspond to several days post-infection in people. In tests with mice, 4'-fluorouridine treated RSV infections up to 24 hours after infection.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE