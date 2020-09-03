AbbVie and Harvard strike $30 million virus research and drug discovery alliance

The North Chicago–based drug firm AbbVie has struck a $30 million, 3-year research partnership with Harvard Medical School focused on coronaviruses and emerging pathogens. The collaboration will include immune system research as well as efforts to discover both small-molecule and antibody drugs. AbbVie is testing its Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitor to help reduce cytokine storms in people with COVID-19 and is developing a monoclonal antibody that targets the novel coronavirus.
