Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Discovery

Alltrna launches with $50 million for tRNA therapies

The Flagship Pioneering-founded startup will design transfer RNA molecules to restore protein translation in many diseases

by Ryan Cross
November 9, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A photo of Alltrna CEO Lovisa Afzelius and chief innovation officer Theonie Anastassiadis
Credit: Flagship Pioneering
Alltrna CEO Lovisa Afzelius (left) and chief innovation officer Theonie Anastassiadis

Alltrna is the latest in a growing number of startups with plans to develop therapies based on transfer RNA (tRNA), a family of RNA molecules that play a vital role in building proteins. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company has launched from stealth with up to $50 million committed from Flagship Pioneering, the investment firm that helped found the messenger RNA (mRNA) company Moderna in 2010.

Although tRNA is vital to life, the molecule has received little interest from the drug industry until recently. mRNA is a passive molecule that encodes instruction for making proteins. In contrast, tRNA is an active molecule that helps translate the mRNA code. tRNA reads three letters of an mRNA strand at a time—a unit called a codon—and transfers a corresponding amino acid to the ribosome, our cells’ protein making machinery.

Some scientists and biotech investors, including leaders at Alltrna, think that tinkering with tRNA could provide a new way to treat diseases in which mutations in mRNA cause cells to make faulty proteins. Lovisa Afzelius, founding CEO of Alltrna, says the startup is engineering tRNA that can target mRNA mutations and transfer the appropriate amino acid to the ribosome, thus restoring the production of normal proteins.

Alltrna joins at least three companies developing engineered tRNA molecules to restore protein production in genetic diseases. ReCode Therapeutics is focused on cystic fibrosis, Shape Therapeutics has a program for a neurodevelopmental disorder called Rett syndrome, and Tevard Biosciences is working on genetic epilepsies including Dravet syndrome. The startups have collectively raised more than $320 million, although ReCode and Shape are also working on other RNA-based technologies.

Tevard and Alltrna are focused solely on tRNA. Theonie Anastassiadis, cofounder and chief innovation officer of Alltrna, says the startup also hopes to manipulate the ratios of different natural tRNAs found in cells to control translation and either boost or reduce protein production. A third Alltrna program is focused on a class of poorly-understood molecules called tRNA-derived fragments, which are involved in regulatory processes and implicated in multiple diseases, including cancer. “The biology is fascinating and completely overlooked,” Anastassiadis says.

Alltrna isn’t disclosing which diseases it will focus on or a timeline for getting a tRNA therapy into a clinical trial. But Afzelius says the firm will “go broad in our areas of applicability.”

Like the other companies developing tRNA therapies, Alltrna contends it can potentially use one tRNA therapy to treat several diseases caused by similar or identical mRNA mutations. Afzelius goes so far as to say that a single tRNA medicine could be used “to treat thousands and thousands of diseases.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

siRNA firm Switch Therapeutics enters the chat
Gro Biosciences raises $25 million to make protein therapies from genetically recoded organisms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
RNA-editing race intensifies as Big Pharma buys in
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE