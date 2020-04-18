MOMA Therapeutics launches with $86 million series A to drug molecular machines

MOMA Therapeutics has launched with $86 million in series A financing, led by Third Rock Ventures, to develop small-molecule drugs against a family of more than 400 proteins—MOMA calls them molecular machines—that use ATP hydrolysis to “generate force and motion.” Examples include DNA helicases and chromatin remodeling proteins, which regulate gene expression. The company has recruited experts in protein biophysics and cryogenic electron microscopy to target molecular machines implicated in cancer and rare diseases.
