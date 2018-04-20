Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Biogen and Ionis join in $1 billion neuroscience pact﻿

The 10-year deal is a substantial bet on antisense technology﻿

by Lisa M. Jarvis
April 20, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Photo of box of Biogen's SMA treatment Spinraza.
Credit: Biogen
Spinraza sales totaled $884 million in 2017.

Biogen is making a huge bet that antisense technology can become a cornerstone treatment for neurological disorders. The big biotech firm is paying Ionis Pharmaceuticals $1 billion in cash to significantly broaden their joint efforts to develop drugs for rare neurodegenerative disorders, as well as diseases like Alzheimer’s and ALS.

Biogen will pay Ionis $375 million up front and buy $625 million worth of Ionis stock. In return, Biogen can license therapies that emerge from the 10-year research pact.

Ionis has long been a leader in the field of antisense therapeutics, which use short, single-stranded RNA to intercept messenger RNA, thereby preventing bad-behaving proteins from being built.

Biogen already has several partnerships with Ionis, including one that yielded a marketed drug, Spinraza, the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, a rare and often deadly muscle-wasting disease. The drug is life saving but breathtakingly expensive: $750,000 for the first year of treatment. Approved in the last days of 2016, Spinraza brought in $884 million in sales for Biogen last year.

Already, antisense therapies from its pacts with Ionis make up roughly 20% of Biogen’s early- and development-stage pipeline. That portion is expected to grow under the expanded agreement, which seeks to put several “Spinraza-type” drugs into the clinic. Company executives note that it will take only one drug with the commercial success of Spinraza for the deal to make financial sense.

On a call with analysts, Biogen Chief Scientific Officer Michael Ehlers made the argument that antisense is the best modality to tackle neurological disease, pointedly contrasting its potential with gene therapy, a technology many investors would like to see Biogen bring in-house.

Gene therapy carries much more uncertainty, Ehlers said. “Put simply, we do not believe gene therapy will replace [antisense] but rather provide a complementary modality.”

Biogen executives talked up the long-term merits of the new collaboration, but investors wanted a deal that would bolster the company’s near-term prospects. Biogen signaled that direction last July when it laid out a plan to broaden its neuroscience pipeline that included aggressively pursuing late-stage drug candidates.

Although the pact with Ionis could contribute to the pipeline over the next decade, “we believe it clearly falls short of what most investors are looking for…namely a later-stage acquisition that carries more tangible value,” J.P. Morgan stock analyst Cory Kasimov wrote in a note to investors.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pharma earnings show rising sales for first half of 2018
Shire To Acquire Rare Disease Firm NPS
Roche RNAi Assets Go To Arrowhead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE