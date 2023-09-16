Exelixis licenses oncology compound from Insilico

Insilico Medicine has licensed to Exelixis the rights to develop and commercialize a molecular inhibitor of ubiquitin specific peptidase 1 (USP1) for the treatment of BRCA-mutated tumors. Under the agreement, Exelixis gains rights to ISM3091 and other USP1-targeting compounds for an up-front payment of $80 million. Insilico says ISM3091 is the third clinical-stage program to emerge from its generative artificial intelligence platform for small-molecule drug discovery.
