Kyowa Kirin invests in MEI Pharma’s blood-cancer drug

The Japanese drugmaker Kyowa Kirin will pay San Diego–based MEI Pharma $100 million up front and up to $583 million in milestone payments to develop and commercialize its experimental blood-cancer drug, MEI-401. The compound, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) delta, is being tested in a Phase II study of follicular lymphoma and a Phase I study of B-cell malignancies. The firms will split costs and profits in the US, while Kyowa Kirin has exclusive rights to the drug everywhere else.
