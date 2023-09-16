Moderna and Immatics form oncology collaboration

Moderna has formed a collaboration with Immatics, a company developing therapies that redirect T cells to fight cancer. Immatics will collect $120 million up front, and milestone payments could total more than $1.7 billion. As part of the collaboration, the companies aim to develop new cancer vaccines, as well as evaluate one of Immatics’ potential therapies in combination with one of Moderna’s cancer vaccine candidates.
