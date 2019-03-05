Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Pharmaceutical Chemicals

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Industrial art

by Alexandra Taylor
March 5, 2019
Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

A photo of a white powder inside a reactor that has settled in a pattern resembling a white flower.
Credit: Courtesy of Lorenzo de Ferra
The chemical line structure for mesalazine.

This white powder is 5-aminosalicylic acid, also known as mesalazine, an anti-inflammatory drug used to treat inflammatory bowel disease. Lorenzo de Ferra, scientific director of Chemi SpA, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients, observed that the crystals settled in the reactor being used to make the drug molecule “in elegant shapes reminiscent of those of a white flower.” The similarity is heightened “by the stirrer that is seen in the center and resembles its stem.” De Ferra’s colleague took this photo after discharging the powder from a slurry of the drug molecule and its crystallization solvent. The combined effects of gravity and the reactor’s movements created the pattern you see here.

Submitted by Lorenzo de Ferra

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Inflazome raises $46 million for NLRP3 inflammosome inhibitors

New target for anti-inflammatory agents

Fighting flu with an anti-inflammatory drug

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

