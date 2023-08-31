EuroAPI to acquire oligonucleotide producer BianoGMP

The pharmaceutical chemical maker EuroAPI is acquiring BianoGMP, an oligonucleotide producer, for about $11 million. BianoGMP, which has its roots in Friedrich Schiller University, produces oligos in small quantities for early-phase drug clinical trials. EuroAPI says BianoGMP’s facility in Gera, Germany, will complement its own, larger oligo plant in Frankfurt, Germany, where it is spending about $20 million on an expansion. EuroAPI estimates that the market for oligos in drug development is growing by 12–14% per year.
