Olon acquires French biotech services firm

Olon, an Italian pharmaceutical chemical maker, has acquired GTP Bioways, a French biotechnology services firm. GTP operates four sites across France manufacturing biologics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and nanodrugs. The company also provides fill-and-finish and analytical development services. Olon says the purchase will help it increase the production of ADCs, a class of oncology drug that is seeing growing investor attention.
