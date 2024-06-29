Wacker and CordenPharma are pandemic-ready

A contract between the German government and two contract manufacturers—Wacker Chemie and CordenPharma—has been fulfilled. The partnership, formed in 2022 because of the COVID-19 vaccine shortage, is now capable of producing 80 million messenger RNA (mRNA)–based vaccines per year in short order. While Wacker will produce plasmid DNA, the starting material for mRNA vaccines, CordenPharma will make lipids for vaccine delivery and provide aseptic fill and finish and packaging.
