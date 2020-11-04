Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Catch a wave

by Alexandra A. Taylor
November 4, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

A composite image with photos of a vial from two different angles and the emission spectra for the amorphous and crystalline forms of the dye in the vials.
Credit: João Avó

These photos show two different forms—amorphous and crystalline—of a naphthalimide dye in a single vial from two angles. In the side view (top, left), amorphous nanosized aggregates of the dye appear as a greenish-yellow cloud, while the blue-green, bladelike crystals are most visible in the top-down view (top, right). The nanoaggregates have an emission maximum at about 540 nm (bottom, left), and the crystals have a maximum around 500 nm (bottom, right). João Avó, a postdoc at the Instituto Superior Técnico, designed the dye for a research project for which he is the principal investigator. His aim is to create systems that exhibit thermally activated delayed fluorescence in aqueous media for use in optical time-resolved imaging in live cell cultures. He’s encouraged by the ability of this particular dye and its analogs to display strong emission in the aggregate state.

Submitted by João Avó (@JoaoMAvo)

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Forging fluorescent molecules
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Best and brightest
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE