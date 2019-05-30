Chemistry in Pictures: Chilly crystals

Scientists at Merck set out to purify a confidential target compound. The final step required freeze-drying a solution of the compound in a mixture of water and acetonitrile, leading to the formation of these lovely crystals. Nieves Pérez, a senior scientist in Merck KGaA’s R&D department, says his colleague Urs Weilenmann conducted the freeze-drying step. Pérez and Weilenmann develop analytical standards as part of Merck’s life science division.
Submitted by Nieves Pérez
