Physical Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Glow from home

by Alexandra Taylor
May 1, 2020
A photo of various household objects under black light.
Credit: Lea Nienhaus

Lea Nienhaus, a chemistry professor at Florida State University, assembled this collection of household objects under black light to fight the work-from-home blues. From left to right, the photo shows olive oil, turmeric root, an egg, laundry detergent, honey, highlighter ink, and tonic ice cubes. Nienhaus and her students miss going to the lab to do research. But they also miss the camaraderie. “We’ve definitely reached the point of itching to go back and play with our glowing materials,” she says. So Nienhaus bought a black light from Amazon to cheer herself up. “It was fairly entertaining to see what glows around the house. The deep red of the olive oil was particularly unexpected,” she says. “Overall, I was able to take a minute to remember the reason I became a scientist in the first place.”

Submitted by Lea Nienhaus

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Click here to see more Chemistry in Pictures.

