Physical Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Tinsel town

by Alexandra Taylor
February 26, 2020
A photo of a tin crystal.
Credit: Pedro Amaral

Drexel University PhD candidate Pedro Amaral and undergraduate Justin Li teamed up to grow this tin crystal in a unique conformation. “Usually, to synthesize tin crystals, two electrodes are simply positioned on opposite sides of a Petri dish,” Amaral explains. “To achieve this crystal, we had one electrode forming a circle around a large crystallizing dish, and the other electrode touching the solution from the top.” The effect was a crystal that grew from the inside out. Amaral and Li created the image as part of a series of 24 photos that hang in the Drexel Chemistry Department. The series is intended both to decorate the department and to introduce undergraduates to the allure of chemistry.

Submitted by Pedro Amaral

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Chemistry in Pictures: Lightning in a bottle

Naica’s crystal cave captivates chemists

Chemistry in Pictures–Blue ribbon crystals

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

