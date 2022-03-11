Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Chemists tie a knot with 12 crossings

The 378-atom molecule wraps three knots together in a central knot to create a trefoil of trefoils

by Bethany Halford
March 11, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Schematic of molecular knot that has 12 crossings.
Credit: Zoe Ashbridge/University of Manchester
This schematic shows the topology of the trefoil of trefoils triskelion molecular knot. Purple spheres show the positions of metal ions used to template the assembly.

Sailors, take note: chemists may soon claim the title of makers of the most complex knots. The latest molecular loop-de-loop to come from David A. Leigh’s lab at the University of Manchester features 378 atoms and a record-breaking 12 crossings. The knot that previously held the record had 9 crossings. The new knot is a trefoil of trefoils triskelion—a three-way crossing of three-way crossings that features three limbs radiating from its center (in case you’re not up on your knot lingo). The chemists also prepared an isomer of the knot that switches up the structure of the central trefoil (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.abm9247).

“The most important feature of the work is not really the complexity of the knot, but rather that it’s such a large, extended, essentially 2D array of well-defined crossings,” says Leigh in an email. He points out that the knot consists of one continuous strand, making it a knitting project of sorts. “If you think about it knitting is an amazing process in which a 1D strand is entangled to form a 2D layer that, if done correctly, can adopt a pretty persistent and functional 3D shape” like socks or a sweater, he says.

To create the knot, Leigh’s group used Vernier templating, which takes advantage of mismatching the numbers of coordination or recognition sites on molecular building blocks to create large complexes. The whole project took 3 years to complete. Zoe Ashbridge, the PhD student who Leigh says “made it all happen,” created the knot within a few months. “But finding the right methods for the purification was extremely tricky as was obtaining all the necessary structural proofs, for example demonstrating that the crossings were what we intended,” he says.

Chemical structure of a molecular knot with 12 crossings.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tying knots in a molecular string
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to make a molecular string of rings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists tie most complex molecular knot to date
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE