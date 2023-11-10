Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Astronomers find phosphorus at galaxy’s edge

Discovery hints at new chemistry, possibility for distant life

by Neil Savage, special to C&EN
November 10, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Panoramic image shows an edge-on view of the Milky Way galaxy, as viewed from Earth. It's mostly dark, with a linear pattern of stars running horizontally across the image.
Credit: ESO/S. Brunier  
Researchers recently spotted phosphorus in the outer reaches of the Milky Way galaxy.

Astronomers peering toward the outermost reaches of the Milky Way have found phosphorus, a critical element for life, where none was believed to exist (Nature, 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06616-1).

Using telescopes at the Arizona Radio Observatory and the Institute of Millimetric Radio Astronomy, a team from the University of Arizona (UA) detected signals emitted by electrons transitioning from one energy level to another in molecules of phosphorus monoxide and phosphorus mononitride. The signals came from a molecular cloud nearly 74,000 light years from the center of the galaxy. By comparison, Earth is about 26,000 light years from the center.

Phosphorus is believed to be created solely by supernovae, but in that part of the galaxy, matter is spread too thin to form stars big enough to create such massive explosions.

“There’s just no supernovae out in this part of the galaxy, so where’s the phosphorus coming from?” asks Lucy Ziurys, an astrochemist at UA, who led the study proposed by two of her graduate students.

Their observations suggest that lower mass stars may also produce phosphorus, which would help explain discrepancies in the amount of the element found in nearby regions of space. They also raise the possibility that habitable planets exist far beyond the area where astronomers have discovered them thus far. Biomolecules containing phosphorus, such as DNA, are more complex, but the discovery of simpler molecules mean that the element is available, raising the possibly that life could arise even at great distances from Earth.

“The galaxy’s a big place, and there might be nice, habitable solar systems at the edge, which people didn’t think would ever occur,” Ziurys says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The universe was making carbon dust earlier than once thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find complex organic molecules in a young galaxy 12 billion light years away
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE