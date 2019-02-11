Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

ESA names Mars rover after chemist Rosalind Franklin

European and Russian mission will look for molecular signs of life on the red planet

by Sam Lemonick
February 11, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Artist's conception of the European Space Agency's Mars rover.
Credit: ESA
The European Space Agency is naming its Mars rover after the chemist Rosalind Franklin.

Rosalind Franklin will land on Mars in 2021. Not the famed crystallographer, of course; the European Space Agency announced it has named a rover designed to search for molecular signs of life after Franklin, who died in 1958.

ESA is collaborating with the Russian space agency to launch a mission to Mars in 2020 and land the rover at a site on the planet where water once flowed. The Rosalind Franklin rover will carry a mass spectrometer, a Raman spectrometer, and other sensors to look for biological and organic molecules that might indicate life, past or present. It’s the first spacecraft named after a chemist.

Franklin’s work on DNA, including a famous X-ray photograph of the molecule, was key to the eventual discovery of its double helix structure.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE