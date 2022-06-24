Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Martian meteorite holds clues to how planets form atmospheres

Isotopic analysis of krypton in the meteorite complicates astronomers’ understanding of how the red planet formed

by Ariana Remmel
June 24, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

A picture of the Chassigny meteorite. It is beige, generally round, and has a texture like concrete.
Credit: Ariel Provost
The Chassigny meteorite is believed to have originated from the rocky interior of Mars.

Analysis of krypton isotopes trapped in a Martian meteorite could jumble astronomers’ understanding of how the planet’s atmosphere formed.

By piecing together how Mars formed the atmosphere it has today, scientists could glean insights into the early chemistry of our solar system and how Earth obtained an atmosphere favorable to life, says geochemist Sandrine Péron.

A prevailing hypothesis among astronomers is that Mars gained much of its atmosphere from the gases released by the magma oceans that once covered the young planet. Lighter elements and isotopes in this off-gassed atmosphere were depleted over time due to other physical processes to produce the Martian atmosphere we observe today. Scientists have collected meteorites from Mars made of the same minerals as the planet’s mantle to try to understand the composition of those early magma oceans.

Krypton remains inert over millennia so that the ratio of Kr isotopes trapped within these meteorites reflects the chemical composition of the volatile compounds that joined the Martian atmosphere during this molten period. So Péron and her colleagues at the University of California, Davis developed a system to precisely measure the isotopic composition of krypton from within a meteorite called Chassigny.

The team heated a sample of the meteorite to isolate these ancient isotopes and then measured the ratio of 86Kr to 84Kr. They compared that ratio to data collected from the planet’s atmosphere by the Curiosity rover.

The researchers found that the 86Kr-to-84Kr ratio was larger in Chassigny than in the current atmosphere (Science 2022, DOI: 10.1126/science.abk1175). If most of the Martian atmosphere derived from its magma oceans, scientists expected the current atmosphere to have a bigger 86Kr-to-84Kr ratio than the meteorite because of the depletion of lighter isotopes over time. The fact that they found the opposite suggests that Mars continued to obtain Kr and other volatile compounds from the gaseous disk around our young Sun. “We show that the Martian atmosphere can’t be explained simply by outgassing of the mantle as was commonly used in models of Martian atmosphere formation,” Péron says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find evidence of extremely heavy elements in ancient stars
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New findings challenged our understanding of planetary atmospheres in 2020
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exoplanet aerosols are simpler than astronomers thought
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE