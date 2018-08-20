Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Predicting the chemistry happening inside interstellar ice﻿

Lab experiments suggest reactions could yield the building blocks of complex organic compounds

by Sam Lemonick﻿
August 20, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

A long-range, slightly pixelated photograph of Titan. Shaded mostly green.
Credit: NASA
Chemical reactions inside methane ices, found on Saturn's moon Titan (shown) and elsewhere in space, could yield complex organic molecules.

In the search for sources of complex organic molecules in space, some researchers have turned to hydrocarbon ices, which exist in interstellar space and on bodies in our solar system, such as Saturn’s moon Titan. Experiments have shown that high-energy electrons generated by ionizing radiation can induce formation of complex organic molecules on these ices. However, researchers still aren’t sure which chemicals form inside of the ices and which form on their surface or in nearby gases. Existing models of space chemistry can’t predict the products of such reactions.

Molecular structure of methyl acetylene and 1,3-butadiene.

At the American Chemical Society national meeting in Boston on Monday, researchers reported that they used tunable lasers to identify which isomers of small hydrocarbon molecules form within methane ice in laboratory experiments simulating interstellar conditions. Matthew Abplanalp, a graduate student in Ralf I. Kaiser’s group at University of Hawaii, Manoa, described their findings during a session in the Physical Chemistry Division.

The researchers held methane ice at 5.5 K inside an ultrahigh vacuum, bombarded it with 5 kV electrons, and then allowed the ice to heat up to room temperature. They developed a tunable vacuum ultraviolet laser to selectively ionize isomers sublimating from the ice. Using fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy and reflectron time-of-flight mass spectrometry, the team identified methyl acetylene, propene, 1,3-butadiene, and vinyl acetylene. These are known precursors of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, species that share structural motifs with some biological molecules.

Kyle Crabtree, an astrochemist at the University of California, Davis, who presided over the session, said the group’s work is pushing forward our understanding of reactions in interstellar ice. Crabtree explained that adding the results of the experiments to theoretical space chemistry models will help astronomers look for these chemicals.

Kaiser’s group is now working on a new version of these experiments using a synchrotron at the University of Science and Technology of China. Abplanalp said the synchrotron will allow them to complete in one week what took him a month and predict more products of the reactions in ice.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Looking beyond carbon in astrochemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists find possible explanation for Titan’s haze
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Low-energy electrons may spark some space chemistry

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE