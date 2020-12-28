Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Stars’ weather could amplify signs of alien life

Simulations show the effects of flares and other events on exoplanets’ atmospheric chemistry

by Sam Lemonick
December 28, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Artist's conception of the surface and atmosphere of a planet in the TRAPPIST-1 system
Credit: ESO/N. Bartmann/spaceengine.org
Stars' weather can affect the atmospheric chemistry of orbiting planets, which could help scientists looking for signs of life.

If you’re someone hoping aliens exist, the discovery of rocky, potentially habitable planets circling distant stars counts among the most exciting developments of the last few decades. To better understand these worlds and look for signs of life, scientists largely rely on spectroscopy to determine the chemicals in the planets’ atmospheres. New research shows that flares and other stellar weather can have serious impacts on some exoplanets’ atmospheric chemistry—and in some cases that could make evidence of life easier to spot (Nature Astron. 2020, DOI: 10.1038/s41550-020-01264-1).

Stellar flares, coronal mass ejections, and proton events—activities that blast out energy and particles from stars—bombard stars’ orbiting planets with radiation that can induce chemical reactions. Earth’s magnetic field and ozone layer largely protect our atmosphere from these effects, but the events can have larger effects on planets without magnetic fields. Previous work has predicted the effects of such stellar weather on atmospheric chemistry, but Howard Chen of Northwestern University and colleagues wanted to understand these events in the full context of complex physical atmospheric processes like wind, cloud dynamics, and mixing of air masses. The team modified a computer model designed to study Earth’s climate, and used it to simulate the effects on exoplanets’ atmospheres of varying the magnetic field strengths, the size of the stars the planets orbited, and the amount of stellar activity the planets experienced, based on flares observed by astronomers.

Their predictions could provide important information to astronomers hoping to identify chemical biosignatures. The group reports that the spectroscopic signals of nitrogen dioxide, nitrous oxide, and nitric acid—all of which are thought to be possible indicators of biological activity—should be enhanced after stellar flares. That could make these species easier to spot, although it may still be difficult; analysis of the group’s simulated peak signals for all three species is predicted to be complicated by instrument noise even on the cutting-edge James Webb Space Telescope set to launch in October 2021.

Although the researchers did not simulate them, they suggest that signatures of methane, dimethyl sulfide, and carbonyl sulfide—other potential signs of life—could be lessened by stellar flares on planets with reducing atmospheres.

This research “highlights the crucial need for us to understand the star in order to understand the planet,” exoplanet atmosphere expert Sarah Rugheimer of Oxford University says in an email. She also notes that the work relies on UV spectroscopy, which only the aging Hubble Space Telescope is currently capable of. “We will need to learn as much as we can while Hubble is still active, and consider prioritizing a UV mission in the future.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What can we learn from Venus?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exoplanet aerosols are simpler than astronomers thought
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Venus has a more complex atmosphere than scientists thought
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE