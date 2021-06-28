Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Astrochemistry

Venus’s clouds are too dry for life

New analysis finds that even the most extreme known life couldn’t survive in Venus’s atmosphere

by Sam Lemonick
June 28, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Photograph of Venus in UV showing yellow swirls and bands of clouds in the planet's atmosphere
Credit: NASA
Scientists say Venus's clouds are much too dry to support known life.

Scientists announced last September that they had spotted phosphine, produced by certain microbial metabolism on Earth, in Venus’s atmosphere—a possible sign that microbes live in the planet’s thick clouds. The claim set off an ongoing debate about whether or not the detection was real, and what it meant about extraterrestrial life. But new research says that argument is moot; Venus’s clouds don’t have enough water to support life (Nature Astron. 2021, DOI: 10.1038/s41550-021-01391-3).

Venus has a similar size, composition, and gravity to Earth, but its dense carbon dioxide atmosphere, sulfuric acid clouds, and surface temperatures above 450 °C make it inhospitable to life as we know it. Conditions are more moderate a few dozen kilometers up, in Venus’s clouds, and examples on Earth of microbes that can survive in clouds and in acidic environments had made life on Venus seem plausible.

Not so, according to a group of researchers led by Queen’s University Belfast’s John E. Hallsworth, an expert on organisms that can survive extremely dry conditions. The team’s analysis of Venusian sulfuric acid cloud droplets found that their water content is two orders of magnitude below the known limit for life, set by a common household fungus here on Earth.

The researchers drew on measurements of temperature, pressure, and moisture made by probes sent to Venus in the 1970s and 80s to calculate the water activity—a value analogous to relative humidity—of droplets at different temperatures and sulfuric acid concentrations. “We can say directly: Is there enough water in the clouds for life?” study coauthor Christopher P. McKay of the NASA Ames Research Center asked at a press conference. The answer, he said, was no, “by a long shot.” McKay added that new missions to Venus recently approved by NASA are unlikely to change that conclusion.

Prebiotic chemistry expert Paul B. Rimmer of the University of Cambridge agrees that the results make it seem impossible that Earth-like organisms could survive on Venus. But he cautioned in an email that scientists’ understanding of Venus’s clouds and their chemistry remain limited. New missions should help with that, he says, but he agrees that they probably won’t make life on Venus seem more probable.

Laura Kreidberg, an exoplanet researcher at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy, calls the study a “nail in the coffin for the life on Venus theory” in an email. She sees a valuable lesson for exoplanet researchers: to make sure the next generation of telescopes can make the measurements necessary to analyze water availability on those distant bodies.

While Hallsworth, McKay and their colleagues have ruled out life on Venus, their calculations suggest that Jupiter has clouds with enough water to support life as we know it. But they caution that water is just one of the factors that determine habitability.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogen chloride found in Mars’s atmosphere
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phosphine detected in the clouds of Venus
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Finding comets’ hidden nitrogen

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE