Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal sisters

Georgia Orton noticed that her younger sister, 16, was enthusiastic about the small, platelike crystals she had grown in school. So Orton, a chemistry Ph.D. student at King’s College London, decided to show her how to grow the crystals even larger. Over the winter holidays, she and her sister slowly evaporated a copper sulfate solution, creating the crystals you see here. Orton says the size of the crystals depends on the rate at which the water evaporates from the solution. This wasn’t the only scientific collaboration between the siblings: Orton’s little sister had previously done a one-week internship in Orton’s lab.
Credit: Georgia Orton
