The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Chemical Bonding

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Crystal sisters

by Alexandra Taylor
April 4, 2018
A photo of three bright blue crystals at the bottom of a beaker.
Credit: Georgia Orton

Georgia Orton noticed that her younger sister, 16, was enthusiastic about the small, platelike crystals she had grown in school. So Orton, a chemistry Ph.D. student at King’s College London, decided to show her how to grow the crystals even larger. Over the winter holidays, she and her sister slowly evaporated a copper sulfate solution, creating the crystals you see here. Orton says the size of the crystals depends on the rate at which the water evaporates from the solution. This wasn’t the only scientific collaboration between the siblings: Orton’s little sister had previously done a one-week internship in Orton’s lab.

Related C&EN content: Copper shows its true colors

Copper

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

