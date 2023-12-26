Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

AI chemist performs complex experiments based on plain text prompts

On its first try, the technology could successfully replicate work that won a Nobel prize

by Prachi Patel
December 26, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

Inside a lab, a laptop and liquid-handling laboratory equipment can be seen on a table, with the laptop screen reading "Running the experiment" at the top.
Credit: Carnegie Mellon University
A new AI-based system driven by chatGPT takes simple language prompts to plan complex experimental procedures that it can direct a robotic liquid handler to execute.

Given simple text prompts, an artificial intelligence-driven system can plan and execute difficult chemical reactions (Nature 2023, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06792-0). The system could ease communication between humans and AI systems to speed up scientific research.

Dubbed Coscientist, the system uses the language model behind the chatbot ChatGPT. With a prompt such as “perform multiple Suzuki reactions”, the AI browses the internet to learn about the reactions, scours relevant literature and hardware documentation for information, and in minutes, outlines the procedures necessary to perform these reactions. It then writes a code, which a robot uses to run the experiment.

“We are converting bits to atoms,” says Gabe Gomes, a chemist and chemical engineer at Carnegie Mellon University, in a press briefing. “Taking a natural language prompt, the bits, and converting it into an actual chemical reaction.”

Coscientist could successfully perform the complex Nobel Prize-winning palladium-catalyzed cross coupling reaction named after Akira Suzuki with a 50% yield the very first time. It could also accurately plan procedures to synthesize common pharmaceutical compounds such as aspirin and ibuprofen. Gomes says he and his team are fully aware of the potential illicit use of Coscientist and are collaborating with other researchers and policymakers to prevent such misuse.

Tiago Rodrigues, a medicinal chemist at the University of Lisbon, says that Coscientist fills the important gap of communication necessary to meet the long-standing goal of self-driving labs. AI chemists such as Coscientist and ChemCrow, which was recently developed by another research team, could enable the full automation of the design-make-test cycle, he says. “This can have tremendous impact in terms of productivity since researchers can dedicate their time to other tasks.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hey, chatbot, can you synthesize this molecule?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists debate machine learning’s future in synthesis planning and ask for open data
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Automated synthesis planning with enzymes
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE