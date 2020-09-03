Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

Caged actinides form unusual bonds in simulations

Questions remain about whether these bonds could be made experimentally

by Sam Lemonick
September 3, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 34
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

 

A fullerene cage.
Credit: Adam Jaroš
Scientists predict actinide elements (green) form unusual bonds when trapped in carbon (gray) cages.

Computational chemists predict that actinide elements trapped in fullerene cages will form some unusual metal-metal bonds, including very long covalent bonds and π bonds without accompanying σ bonds (Inorg. Chem. 2020, DOI: 10.1021/acs.inorgchem.0c01713).

Scientists know of just a few actinide-actinide bonds, including gas-phase U2 and Th2, and U2 inside an 80-carbon fullerene cage. Cina Foroutan-Nejad of Masaryk University,Adam Jaroš of Charles University and Michal Straka of the Czech Academy of Sciences used density functional theory calculations to predict other actinide bonds that could form in fullerene. They modeled bonds between the elements from Ac to Cm inside C70, C80, and C90 fullerenes. The researchers found the cages encourage bonding not just by bringing the atoms close together, but also because bonds between the cage and the actinides improve the electronic conditions for actinide-actinide bonding. Plutonium proved the most interesting system, forming banana-shaped σ bonds in C70 fullerenes, two π bonds without a σ bond in C80, and a 5.93 Å bond in C90, which would be a record-long metal-metal covalent bond.

These bonds remain theoretical for now, and experts say it’s hard to assess the group’s predictions without experimental evidence. The researchers say they don’t have the ability to synthesize these complexes, although other groups are working on making similar systems.

Computational chemists want to see more sophisticated modeling. Laura Gagliardi of the University of Chicago says the calculations should include accounting for electron correlation and relativistic effects in a more comprehensive way. Straka doesn’t think those effects are likely to change their results. And he says the group found more advanced computations were impractical on systems with so many atoms.

Straka hopes they can model similar two-element actinide bonds soon. But the researchers say that, in addition to their interesting bonds, actinide-fullerene systems might prove useful as switches, spin filters, or magnets in advanced electronics. Foroutan-Nejad says the group is working on a hypothetical “Swiss Army knife” molecular device.

Update

This story was updated on Sept. 4, 2020, to clarify Laura Gagliardi's comments about the need to improve the way electron correlation and relativistic effects are taken into account when modeling these systems.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neptunium can form double bonds with carbon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Uranium nitride triple bond is surprisingly covalent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Borophene could have impressive electronic and physical properties
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE