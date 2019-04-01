Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

Chemists uncover rules of thumb to help with computational screening of MOF catalysts

Relationship between active-site formation energy and bond-breaking energetics can be plugged into algorithms that search for efficient methane-activation catalysts

by Mitch Jacoby
April 1, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

A ball and stick model showing methane reacting to form methanol in a MOF pore.
Credit: Arun Gopalan/Northwestern U.
A theoretical study has uncovered a key relationship that can be used to search large numbers of MOFs for promising catalysts that can convert methane to methanol. Forming a metal-oxo species to which methane docks is key to that reaction. C = gray. H = white. O = red. N = blue. Cl = green. Metal = pink

By studying a large set of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), researchers have uncovered a simple relationship between the energetics of a reactive site species and the probability of driving methane oxidation in these porous crystalline materials. The discovery provides rules-of thumb that can be incorporated into computational algorithms for screening large numbers of MOFs quickly and cost-effectively in search of catalysts that can activate methane under moderate reaction conditions.

Vast reserves of natural gas, of which roughly 95% is methane, remain untapped because the resource sits in locations that are too remote for the gas to be shipped economically. For years, researchers have worked to develop energy- and cost-effective methods for converting the gas to liquids, which can be transported more easily than gas. Commercial processes for transforming methane to methanol, hydrocarbons, and other liquids already exist. But most of those methods start by converting methane to synthesis gas, a mixture of CO and hydrogen. That process runs at high temperatures (>600 °C) and is economically viable only at very large scales.

Recent studies show that MOFs are promising catalysts for activating methane under mild conditions. But because this class of materials numbers in the tens of thousands, the task of finding or designing the best MOF for the job—for example, converting methane to methanol—is daunting. At the American Chemical Society national meeting in Orlando on Sunday, Andrew S. Rosen reported on an advance that may improve computer-based methods for screening MOF libraries for promising methane activation catalysts.

Rosen, who works with Northwestern University’s Justin M. Notestein and Randall Q. Snurr, highlighted his group’s work in a symposium organized by the Division of Catalysis Science and Technology.

By investigating MOF chemistry via quantum chemical calculations, the researchers found that a MOF’s ability to break the strong C−H bond in methane—the first step in converting the gas to methanol--can be directly related to how easy it is to oxidize the MOF’s surface metal atoms. That oxidation step is critical because it forms the metal-oxo species that functions as the catalyst’s active site (ACS Catal. 2019, DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.8b05178).

Rosen noted that the study also uncovered a periodic trend: MOFs with later transition metals form less stable but more reactive metal-oxo sites than ones with early transition metals. That finding highlights a key catalysis tradeoff. If a reactive site or intermediate is too reactive, it can dissociate before undergoing the desired catalytic reaction. If it’s too stable, it will be too inert to form the product.

By combining this new correlation with earlier work on methane activation, this group has developed an equation that can describe both the activity toward methane activation and the ability to form the active site, remarked University of Delaware’s Dionisios G. Vlachos, a catalysis specialist. This allows chemists to predict a range of suitable catalyst candidates for methane activation. He added, “Clearly, this study will stimulate interest from computationalists and experimentalists alike.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bimetallic catalyst converts CO2 to methanol
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Meeting News: New catalyst details could help turn carbon dioxide into something valuable
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE