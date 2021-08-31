Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Computational Chemistry

Machine-learning approach predicts RNA structures

Neural network learns key RNA characteristics from 3D coordinates and element types

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 31, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

An RNA structure predicted by the ARES algorithm overlaid on the experimentally determined crystal structure.
Credit: Science
A structure of the adenovirus VA-I RNA selected by a machine-learning algorithm (blue) closely matches the experimentally determined crystal structure (green).

A new machine-learning approach assesses the accuracy of structural models of RNA molecules. From a training set of known RNA structures, the algorithm learns the characteristic features of RNA, such as base pairs, hydrogen bonds, helices, and hairpins and uses what it learns to choose the best from a group of candidate structures. Being able to identify accurate RNA structures can help in understanding RNA function or designing synthetic RNAs.

RNA structures are more difficult to predict computationally than protein structures, in part because far fewer RNA structures than protein structures have been determined experimentally, especially at high resolution, says Ron O. Dror of Stanford University, who led the work in collaboration with Rhiju Das, also of Stanford. But at the same time, “It is most valuable to predict the structures of types of molecules that are very hard to solve experimentally,” he says.

The researchers used experimentally determined structures of 18 small RNA molecules to teach their algorithm the key characteristics of RNA. They gave the program the 3D coordinates of each atom in the structures.

With that limited amount of information, the program—called Atom Rotationally Equivariant Scorer (ARES)—learned enough about RNA structures to be able to select the best match for a given RNA molecule from a large pool of candidate structures generated using a publicly available structure-prediction tool provided by Rosetta software (Science 2021, DOI: 10.1126/science.abe5650). ARES “simply looks at the coordinates. And then using what it has learned about RNA structure in general, it evaluates the accuracy of each prediction and picks the one that is most accurate,” Dror says.

The structures used to train ARES were much smaller than the ones used to test it. It was still able to select the best structures from the candidates. “We were surprised that our method, when trained on this data set that consisted entirely of small structures, could make good predictions for large structures as well as for small structures,” Dror says.

“The authors’ clever idea makes the [program] much more easily trainable and accurate than I would have predicted, but at the same time, it depends on how good the initial sampling of possible structures is,” says Adrian E. Roitberg, a computational chemist at the University of Florida. “As always, methods such as this one need to be tested by other groups, but the fact that the authors made everything available, including a web server, means people will be able to push this and help improve it.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new tool for protein designers
Testing one machine-learning method’s limits
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thousands of predicted protein structures released
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE