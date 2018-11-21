Smart speakers compete in a science showdown﻿

If your gift list this holiday season includes a smart speaker for a science enthusiast, you’ll want to watch this episode of Speaking of Chemistry. We pitted Amazon’s Echo Spot against a Google Home Mini to see which proved victorious in a science-themed quiz. To see the full quiz that we gave the smart speakers, along with some additional comments from the hosts, visit bit.ly/smartspeakersciencequiz.
