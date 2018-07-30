Virtual-reality molecules bend, flex, and wiggle﻿

A virtual-reality system developed by researchers at the University of Bristol enables chemists to interact with flexible, three-dimensional molecular models (Sci. Adv. 2018, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aat2731). The system combines consumer virtual-reality hardware with cloud-based molecular simulations so that up to six chemists can manipulate molecules as though they are tangible objects. The researchers say they hope the system will help scientists working on drug development, synthetic biology, and catalyst design.
