Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Biden names Francis Collins and Alondra Nelson to act as White House science leadership

The appointments come after former advisor Eric Lander resigned over bullying claims

by Andrea Widener
February 17, 2022
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Two side-by-side head and sholders photos of Alondra Nelson and Francis Collins. Both are wearing suits
Credit: Biden-Harris Transition (Nelson) and NIH (Collins)
Alondra Nelson (left) and Francis Collins

The White House has named acting leaders for the Office of Science and Technology Policy and the role of science advisor to the president.

Current OSTP deputy director Alondra Nelson will serve as acting director of that office. Former National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins will become acting science advisor and acting co-chair of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Both Nelson and Collins will serve “until permanent leadership is nominated and confirmed,” the White House says in a statement.

This scientific reshuffle at the White House comes after former science adviser and OSTP director Eric Lander resigned after a White House investigation found that he had created a hostile work environment. His last day is Feb. 18.

“The selections are responsive to the dual importance of a strong OSTP that can drive science and technology solutions to our greatest challenges—and the very specific attention the President wants to give” to several of his scientific priorities, including creation of an advanced research projects agency-health (ARPA-H), his Cancer Moonshot 2.0, the search for a new head of the NIH, and the advisory work of PCAST.

A sociologist, Nelson is the first person to serve as deputy director for science and society at OSTP. While at the office she oversaw development of a report that recommended expanding the definition of scientific integrity in government. Collins served as director of the NIH for 12 years, until he stepped down in December. He will continue running his research lab at NIH.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
OSTP deputy director Alondra Nelson steps down
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arati Prabhakar confirmed as Biden’s science adviser
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Prabhakar chosen as OSTP director and White House science advisor
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE