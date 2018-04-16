Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

March for Science pushes onward

Fewer, smaller events in 2018 than in 2017

by Cheryl Hogue
April 16, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Demonstrators at the March for Science, April 14, 2018, in Washington, D.C., hold signs.
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN
Katie Conlon and Sara Haile standing next to each other with Haile holding a poster with a drawing of DNA, an Erlenmyer flask, and a chemical structure.
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN

The second March for Science on April 14 drew smaller crowds than the inaugural march in 2017, but the resolve of participants backing the importance of scientific work remained strong.

At more than 200 sites across the world, participants attended science outreach events, teach-ins, or demonstrations, according to organizers, who aimed to create nonpartisan gatherings.

After attending a rally at the Washington Monument, demonstrators in Washington, D.C., top, took up their signs and marched to the U.S. Capitol. Bottom, Katie Conlon, left, and Sara Haile, biochemistry doctoral students at Johns Hopkins University, show their support for science.

Organizers, participants, and supporters of the March for Science are holding a conference on science advocacy, education and outreach, and grass roots organizing July 6–8 in Chicago.

 

UPDATE: This article was modified on April 17, 2018, to add the date of the march and to clarify the positions of the photos.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
American Chemical Society backs March for Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists march for science

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE