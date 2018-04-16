March for Science pushes onward

The second March for Science on April 14 drew smaller crowds than the inaugural march in 2017, but the resolve of participants backing the importance of scientific work remained strong.
At more than 200 sites across the world, participants attended science outreach events, teach-ins, or demonstrations, according to organizers, who aimed to create nonpartisan gatherings.
After attending a rally at the Washington Monument, demonstrators in Washington, D.C., top, took up their signs and marched to the U.S. Capitol. Bottom, Katie Conlon, left, and Sara Haile, biochemistry doctoral students at Johns Hopkins University, show their support for science.
Organizers, participants, and supporters of the March for Science are holding a conference on science advocacy, education and outreach, and grass roots organizing July 6–8 in Chicago.
UPDATE: This article was modified on April 17, 2018, to add the date of the march and to clarify the positions of the photos.
